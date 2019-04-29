© pichetw dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 29, 2019
AQ Group AB acquires Trafotek
Swedish AQ Group AB has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the supplier of inductive components for power electronics.
AQ has singed an agreement with Intera Partners Oy to acquire 100% of the shares of LTI Holding Oy with the subsidiary Trafotek Oy in Finland and its subsidiaries Trafotek AS in Estonia, Trafotek Suzhou Co., Ltd. In China and Trafotek Power Eletronicos e Transformadores in Brazil. The purchase price is EUR 28 million on a debt free cash free basis (enterprise value). Closing of the transaction is expected on June 3, 2019 under the condition that the deal is approved by the Estonian and Finnish Competition Authorities. Trafotek is a supplier in the design and manufacturing of specialised power electronics components, such as reactors, transformers and filters in medium to high power range. Trafotek’s customers include players in the fields of power electronics, industrial automation, renewable energy and marine industry. The company has its headquarters and a production plant in Kaarina, Finland. In addition, Trafotek has factories in Rae, Estonia, Itu, Brazil and Suzhou, China. It also has a sales and R&D office in Bremen, Germany. The company has an annual turnover of about EUR 45 million with an EBITDA margin of about 7 %. "The purpose of the acquisition is to extend AQ’s customer base and to broaden our offering in inductive components. Trafotek has a long track record with demanding industrial customers and the company fits very well into the AQ portfolio without overlaps. AQ and Trafotek combined will be a strong player with technology and manufacturing presence in all major geographies" says Anders Carlsson, CEO of AQ Group. “In Trafotek we see the deal as an enhanced opportunity for continued development of our company and an offensive way to meet the future. We look positively to being part of a larger international group as it brings increased opportunities to broadening and enhancing our offering to the customers and thereby strengthening our competitiveness”, says Petteri Saarinen, CEO of Trafotek.
