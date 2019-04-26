© Mercury Systems General | April 26, 2019
Mercury Systems expands Alabama Advanced Microelectronics Center
Mercury Systems Inc. celebrated the dedication of its expanded Advanced Microelectronics Center (AMC) in Huntsville, Alabama.
The new center, a state-of-the-art, 24,000 square foot design and assembly facility for RF and digital processing technologies, includes 5,000 square feet of lab space with secure production capabilities, and complementary capabilities with Mercury’s existing AMCs located in New Hampshire, Arizona, and New Jersey. The combined capabilities in each facility provide "one-stop shopping" for defense prime customers who need to reduce their supply chain complexity and lower risk, the company said in a press release. Among the guests joining senior Mercury executives for the ribbon cutting ceremony, reception, and facility tour were Congressman Mo Brooks (R); Col. Robert Barrie, Military Deputy, PEO Aviation; Donna McCrary of the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce; and Harrison Diamond from the Office of the Mayor. “Our AS9100D-certified Huntsville facility now has even more capability, enabling us to continue providing very advanced, leading mixed-signal processing solutions that support our Prime customers in the development of the next-generation radar, electronic warfare and ELINT systems critical to maintaining dominance of the electromagnetic spectrum,” said Neil Austin, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Embedded Sensor Processing group. “This expansion is part of our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with scalable and redundant design and trusted manufacturing facilities coupled with best-in-industry innovation and technology.” Mercury Systems is a public company established in 1984 in Andover, Massachusetts.
