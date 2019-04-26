© Elmatica

Elmatica adds Senior Technology Developer to their team

“We have seen the need for this position for quite a while, and finally we can announce after an extensive search, that Max Brosnahan has joined our team as a Senior Technology Developer”, says CEO of Elmatica Didrik Bech.

Digitalization of the supply chain is an important project for printed circuit broker Elmatica. “We are pleased to welcome Max into the Elmatica family. His experience from advanced software engineering, operating and developing new systems, and also taking care of data and security fits perfectly with our further development of the company,” says Bech in a press release. Brosnahan has lately worked on automating and modernizing IT systems, developing product data import systems and has for numerous clients established a variety of web-based purchasing and identity platforms. He lately automated ClearChannels out of home advertisement systems and developed a web-based purchasing system for Alterra Mountain Company. “Contracting to Elmatica and working with the team on systems handling printed circuit data, was quite different from anything I had done before. The complexity has a very strong technical aspect to it, more so than my previous projects. PCBs are not simple”, says Brosnahan. “At Elmatica we have lately focused a lot on developing our own IT systems, however, we are, and will always be a broker of printed circuits with some of the best and most experienced technical advisors onboard. Still, to further develop and grow, we take the enormous advantages Artificial Intelligence, APIs and automation offers, implement them into our systems, and is, by this, able to offer our customers better security, transparency and predictability. For that, we need excellent developers like Max”, adds Bech.