Würth invests in Ni/Au process<br>and planning for expansion

German PCB provider Würth Elektronik has invested in a Ni/Au process in its prototype fab in Rot am See, Germany.

Until now Würth has used its NiAu processes at its volume manufacturing plants but now the company will shorten the lead times by implementing the Ni/Au process in its prototype fab.



Würth Elektronik is also planning for expansion. Its fab in Niedernhal will according to evertiq's sources be replaced by either a new volume manufacturing plant in Germany or even a volume plant in Bangalore, India.