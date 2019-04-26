General | April 26, 2019
BPM Microsystems expands coverage of US market
BPM Microsystems continues to expand its BPM’s “Channel First” strategy, with a multi-territory contract with the premier national Manufacturer’s Representative company, Restronics, of Mt. Kisco, New York.
“We are very excited to add Restronics to our growing Channel First partner team. The experience they bring as a professional sales organization of more than 39 years is a great fit for the quality and legacy of the BPM programmer family. Restronics brings deep relationships and technical expertise, as well as national marketing capability many “Rep” organizations lack, making for a very strong partnership for both companies,” says BPM’s Vice President of Global Sales, Don McMahan, in a press release. Restronics will be the exclusive representative for the full product line of BPM’s manual and automated programmers, as well as socket support in California, Arizona, the Pacific Northwest, and Southeast territories. David Leventhal, President of Restonics, goes on to say, "Restronics is a rare national manufacturer’s representative company that provides our customers with ways to improve and optimize productivity. Our experienced sales engineers are accustomed to working closely with engineering personnel, assisting in overcoming production problems, and helping to improve process efficiencies.” He goes on to speak about BPM’s product line, “The BPM product offering is very complimentary with other lines that Restronics brings to our customer base. We are proud to have been appointed by BPM Microsystems to represent them in a number of locations around the country and are looking forward to a successful partnership," says Leventhal.
