Abracon Signs Infinity Sales to rep in Southern California

Abracon LLC, manufacturer of passive and electromechanical timing, synchronization, power, connectivity and RF solutions, has brought on Infinity Sales as the new manufacturers’ representatives in the Southern California market.

“Abracon is the premier provider of quartz crystals, MEMS and crystal oscillators, real time clocks, power inductors and IoT antennas,” said Robert Flournoy, general manager of Infinity Sales. “Infinity Sales’ elite team of sales engineers are suited to execute strategic campaigns that will build on the long-term customer engagements Abracon currently enjoys in the Southern California region.” The growth of industries such as IoT, cloud computing, wireless communications, medical monitoring, automotive, and industrial puts increasing pressure on supporting today’s customer design cycles. “Abracon values this partnership as a strategic step toward enhancing sales support for our customers in Southern California. Infinity Sales is well positioned to enhance the design-in process of our products and accelerating time to market for our mutual customers,” said Mary Rea, Northeast regional sales manager at Abracon. Abracon was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.