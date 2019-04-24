General | April 24, 2019
Silvaco opens Chengdu office to support China expansion
Silvaco, Inc., an EDA tools and semiconductor IP provider, has opened its latest China office to accommodate the company’s growth and broaden its footprint in China.
Located in Chengdu, the newest Silvaco China office will provide product engineering and support. The Chengdu region has risen to become the fourth pole of China’s IT industry, after Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, and is the home of industry giants, such as Dell, TI, IBM, Huawei and Alibaba. "China is a key part of the global semiconductor ecosystem with the expansion of Mobile and Big Data electronics businesses driving new developments in AI, Digital Display, IoT and Power IC," says Sharon Fang, General Manager of Silvaco China, in a press release. "Along with our Shanghai and Shenzhen offices, Chengdu strengthens our commitment to the expanding semiconductor IC market and especially to Power ICs which we see as a growing business opportunity.”
