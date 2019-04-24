© Continental

Continental to expand production of e-mobility components in China

Continental is continuing to drive forward the expansion of electric mobility in China. And at the same time, Continental Powertrain is investing heavily in new Chinese production sites in Tianjin and Changzhou.

Industry experts agree that China is at the forefront of the march towards electric mobility. The country ranks as the largest and fastest-growing market for this technology, particularly in the area of high-voltage solutions (all-electric vehicles). According to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), sales of New Energy Vehicles (including PHEV, BEV, FCEV) in China increased by 63% in 2018, to a record level of 1,240,000 units. “The Chinese market will continue to be of pivotal importance for the future development of electric mobility – and therefore also for Continental,” says Andreas Wolf, head of Continental Powertrain, in a press release. “We offer solutions for all electrification levels and across all vehicle segments which reduce emissions particularly in towns, but also provide modern and sustainable mobility for everyone.” One cornerstone of Continental Powertrain’s electric mobility strategy is the highly integrated electric powertrain module for electric vehicles. The company says that the module is suitable for use in everything from compact to luxury vehicles, with a particular focus on the volume-selling mid-range segment. The integrated axle drive system – maximum power 150 kW – boasts a compact, relatively lightweight design. This high-voltage drive system integrates the electric motor, transmission and power electronics into a single unit. Customers for this system include both international and Chinese carmakers. In response to the high demand, Continental is expanding its production capacity for the integrated high-voltage drive system and in the second half of 2019 will also begin production in Tianjin, China. “Production in Tianjin is an important part of our strategy for achieving an optimal positioning in the Chinese market. At the same time, this production site is also important for other markets,” says Gregoire Cuny, head of China Market at Powertrain. However, the company sees power electronics as a further cornerstone of its electric mobility business. Powertrain has been steadily expanding its operations in this field for more than ten years and Continental has ambitious plans for the future: Starting some time in 2020, power electronics components will go into local production in Tianjin. These complex electronic systems can be used in a wide range of vehicles. Power electronics regulate power flows in the vehicle and also control the process of energy recuperation.