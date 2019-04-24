© Continental Electronics Production | April 24, 2019
Continental to expand production of e-mobility components in China
Continental is continuing to drive forward the expansion of electric mobility in China. And at the same time, Continental Powertrain is investing heavily in new Chinese production sites in Tianjin and Changzhou.
Industry experts agree that China is at the forefront of the march towards electric mobility. The country ranks as the largest and fastest-growing market for this technology, particularly in the area of high-voltage solutions (all-electric vehicles). According to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), sales of New Energy Vehicles (including PHEV, BEV, FCEV) in China increased by 63% in 2018, to a record level of 1,240,000 units. “The Chinese market will continue to be of pivotal importance for the future development of electric mobility – and therefore also for Continental,” says Andreas Wolf, head of Continental Powertrain, in a press release. “We offer solutions for all electrification levels and across all vehicle segments which reduce emissions particularly in towns, but also provide modern and sustainable mobility for everyone.” One cornerstone of Continental Powertrain’s electric mobility strategy is the highly integrated electric powertrain module for electric vehicles. The company says that the module is suitable for use in everything from compact to luxury vehicles, with a particular focus on the volume-selling mid-range segment. The integrated axle drive system – maximum power 150 kW – boasts a compact, relatively lightweight design. This high-voltage drive system integrates the electric motor, transmission and power electronics into a single unit. Customers for this system include both international and Chinese carmakers. In response to the high demand, Continental is expanding its production capacity for the integrated high-voltage drive system and in the second half of 2019 will also begin production in Tianjin, China. “Production in Tianjin is an important part of our strategy for achieving an optimal positioning in the Chinese market. At the same time, this production site is also important for other markets,” says Gregoire Cuny, head of China Market at Powertrain. However, the company sees power electronics as a further cornerstone of its electric mobility business. Powertrain has been steadily expanding its operations in this field for more than ten years and Continental has ambitious plans for the future: Starting some time in 2020, power electronics components will go into local production in Tianjin. These complex electronic systems can be used in a wide range of vehicles. Power electronics regulate power flows in the vehicle and also control the process of energy recuperation.
Lockheed Martin unveils new F-16 line in South Carolina Lockheed Martin has unveiled its F-16 production line in a newly refurbished hangar in Greenville...
Italy’s Technoprobe to purchase Microfabrica Microelectronics/semiconductor test technology provider Technoprobe has reached an...
ON Semiconductor and GLOBALFOUNDRIES strike win-win with sale of New... ON Semiconductor Corporation has agreed to purchase a 300 mm fab in East Fishkill, New...
Sponsored content by Comarch7 benefits of using FLYING PROBE for ICT and FCT testing A practical showcase of the machine’s fun. Creating a new product usually takes anything from a couple to over a dozen months. The last stage of designing and batch production relies on tests to confirm the quality and...
Continental to expand production of e-mobility components in China Continental is continuing to drive forward the expansion of electric mobility in China. And at...
North American semi equipment industry keep slipping North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.83...
Second TI analog wafer fab coming to Texas Texas Instruments has chosen Richardson, Texas, a Dallas suburb, as the location for a...
Mercury Systems picks up The Athena Group and Syntonic Microwave Massachusetts-based Mercury Systems Inc. has acquired The Athena Group Inc. and Syntonic...
thyssenkrupp breaks ground, will set record at new Innovation and... thyssenkrupp Elevator broke ground on a new innovation and qualification center (IQC) that...
TTM Technologies purchases two Nano Dimension systems Nano Dimension says that PCB manufacturer TTM Technologies has expanded its relationship...
China manufacturers raise capacity, causing stagnation in revenue... 2018 has proven to be a difficult year for many LED manufacturers: the industry as...
Kongsberg awards orders to Kitron Norwegian EMS provider Kitron has received orders with a value of more than NOK 50 million...
Apple expands its global recycling programs Apple says that it is expanding its recycling programs and quadrupling the number of...
Incap to increase its estimate for the 2019 result In the financial statement release back in February 2019, the EMS provider estimated that...
Milan Airports deploy Smiths Detection tech Smiths Detection has received an order to support the upgrade to ECAC Standard 3 explosives...
Car manufacturers turn to electrification to turn the tide in 2019 Global research institute TrendForce asserts in its latest Global Automotive Market...
Sumitomo Chemical, Zymergen forge partnership for renewable... Sumitomo Chemical and Zymergen have signed a multi-year partnership to bring...
Boyd Corp. expands precision converting in India Boyd Corporation announced the expansion of its global presence in South Asia, with the unveiling...
Dana expands support for vehicle manufacturers in China Dana Incorporated says that the company had added five facilities in China since the start...
Schweizer confirms turnover growth of 3.7% for 2018 The Schweizer Group closed the accounts in 2018 with a turnover growth of 3.7% to EUR...
Sono Motors to produce Sion in Sweden German automotive start-up, Sono Motors, announces that their first series production solar...
New Georgia digs for YAMAHA Motor Corporation USA IM... Yamaha Motor Corporation USA's Intelligent Machinery (IM) Division has unveiled its new...
Arkema starts a 30% photocure resin production capacity... Arkema has successfully started up the 30% capacity extension of its photocure advanced liquid...
Aptiv plans to test and develop autonomous vehicles in Shanghai Aptiv is planning to expand its autonomous driving capabilities to the Chinese market with the...Load more news
Most Read