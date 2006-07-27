Material | July 27, 2006
Henkel Develops Accelerated Cooling Process to Streamline Pb-Free Flip-Chip Assembly
The electronics group of Henkel has introduced a new process, termed Accelerated Cooling (AC), to be used in conjunction with the company's two premiere, flip-chip in package non-conductive paste (NCP) underfill encapsulants.
Henkel's NCP materials, Hysol® FP5000 and Hysol® FP5001, provide superior moisture resistance, excellent thermal cycling resistance, expedite the assembly process and are specifically designed for use with today's lead-free interconnects.
Hysol FP5000 and Hysol FP5001 materials provide an alternative to traditional, mechanical soldering by bonding bumps to the substrate through an innovative lead-free compatible thermal compression process, thus simplifying flip chip assembly by eliminating the need for flux application, reflow and cleaning in most cases.
Now, the effectiveness of these materials is further enhanced through the use of Henkel's patent-pending AC flip-chip assembly process. The new technique is available just as packaging companies are beginning to migrate away from face-up, wire bonded applications to flip-chip processes in order to gain footprint and performance efficiencies.
Unlike conventional thermal compression processes where the NCP material is applied onto the substrate and subsequent heating and compressing of the device occur, Henkel's AC process heats the device while it is secured by the flip-chip bonder head and then is rapidly cooled during compression onto the NCP-coated substrate. This rapid cooling process enables assembly completion prior to any excess heat exposure and, consequently, reduces package warpage, voids caused by moisture and assembly cycle time. Whereas typical cycle time including IC alignment may take as long as 13 seconds, Henkel's AC process cuts this by nearly 50%, delivering a 7 second cycle time.
“We are very excited about this advancement in flip-chip assembly,” states Robert Chu, Henkel's Global Product Manager for CSP Underfills, Electronic Interconnect and Image Sensors. “This is arguably one of the most significant developments in packaging technology in recent years and we fully expect the AC process to facilitate rapid adoption of flip-chip assembly, enabling increased signal transfer rates and higher assembly densities. It is truly a breakthrough.”
Hysol FP5000 and Hysol FP5001 materials provide an alternative to traditional, mechanical soldering by bonding bumps to the substrate through an innovative lead-free compatible thermal compression process, thus simplifying flip chip assembly by eliminating the need for flux application, reflow and cleaning in most cases.
Now, the effectiveness of these materials is further enhanced through the use of Henkel's patent-pending AC flip-chip assembly process. The new technique is available just as packaging companies are beginning to migrate away from face-up, wire bonded applications to flip-chip processes in order to gain footprint and performance efficiencies.
Unlike conventional thermal compression processes where the NCP material is applied onto the substrate and subsequent heating and compressing of the device occur, Henkel's AC process heats the device while it is secured by the flip-chip bonder head and then is rapidly cooled during compression onto the NCP-coated substrate. This rapid cooling process enables assembly completion prior to any excess heat exposure and, consequently, reduces package warpage, voids caused by moisture and assembly cycle time. Whereas typical cycle time including IC alignment may take as long as 13 seconds, Henkel's AC process cuts this by nearly 50%, delivering a 7 second cycle time.
“We are very excited about this advancement in flip-chip assembly,” states Robert Chu, Henkel's Global Product Manager for CSP Underfills, Electronic Interconnect and Image Sensors. “This is arguably one of the most significant developments in packaging technology in recent years and we fully expect the AC process to facilitate rapid adoption of flip-chip assembly, enabling increased signal transfer rates and higher assembly densities. It is truly a breakthrough.”
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments