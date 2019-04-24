© batman2000 dreamstime.com

Billings (3-mo. avg.) Year-Over-Year September 2018 $2,078.6 1,2% October 2018 $2,029.2 0.5% November 2018 $1,943.6 -5.3% December 2018 $2,104.0 -12.3% January 2019 $1,896.3 -20.0% February 2019 (final) $1,868.1 -22.7% March 2019 (prelim) $1832.4 -24.6%

The billings figure is 1.9% lower than the final February 2019 level of USD 1.87 billion, and is 24.6% lower than the March 2018 billings level of USD 2.43 billion. “March billings of North American test and assembly equipment manufacturers showed modest improvement over the prior month,” said Terry Tsao, chief marketing officer of SEMI. “Despite the increase for this segment, overall billings growth expectations for North American semiconductor equipment suppliers are muted for the rest of the year.” The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of US dollars.