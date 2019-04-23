© Texas Instruments

Second TI analog wafer fab coming to Texas

Texas Instruments has chosen Richardson, Texas, a Dallas suburb, as the location for a new analog wafer fab facility, which completes the company’s next step in its strategy to invest in more 300 mm manufacturing, according to a press release.

The company said the new fab will deliver products with both competitive lead times and cost, as larger 300 mm wafers produce more than two times the number of analog chips compared to 200 mm wafers. While the parking garage construction will begin “soon,” according to the press release, build-out of the factory, tool installation and the addition of several hundred jobs to support the new factory “will be influenced by market demand and other factors.” Among the reasons for choosing Richardson, the company cited access to talent, an existing supplier base, multiple airports, and operational efficiencies due to the close proximity of its existing RFAB. The company’s current fab, RFAB, opened in 2009, with a focus on the automotive and industrial markets.