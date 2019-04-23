© Piksel Dreamstime.com General | April 23, 2019
Mercury Systems picks up The Athena Group and Syntonic Microwave
Massachusetts-based Mercury Systems Inc. has acquired The Athena Group Inc. and Syntonic Microwave LLC for USD 46 million, significantly expanding the reach of the company’s security and RF offerings in the core embedded security and EW markets.
In a press release, Mercury President and CEO Mark Aslett said the acquisitions represent both achievement of milestones and the company’s strategy for content expansion and cited the long history of collaboration between the two companies as being a benefit. “Athena’s technologies expand our BuiltSECURE™ security IP portfolio and extend our leadership in secure embedded computing, positioning us well to capitalize on DoD program protection security requirements for domestic and foreign military sales,” Aslett said. “Similarly, we believe Syntonic’s deep domain expertise in agile RF technology will expand and enhance our position as the preeminent supplier of high-performance, SWaP-optimized EW subsystems while enabling us to further penetrate the SIGINT and ELINT markets with additional Mercury content. The acquisition of Syntonic gives our defense prime customers and government agencies access to highly differentiated sensor processing capability, thereby advancing our national interests through domination of the electromagnetic spectrum.” Mercury Systems is a publicly traded, commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Founded in 1981, the company is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and employs approximately 1,200 people at locations around the world. The Athena Group is a provider of security, cryptography, anti-tamper, and signal processing IP cores to semiconductor companies, defense contractors, and OEMs. The company is based in Gainseville, Florida. Syntonic Microwave, based in the Silicon Valley, is a provider of advanced microwave frequency converters to the EW, ELINT and intelligence community markets.
