© Nano Dimension

TTM Technologies purchases two Nano Dimension systems

Nano Dimension says that PCB manufacturer TTM Technologies has expanded its relationship with the Israeli company by purchasing two additional DragonFly Pro systems, to complement the existing single unit at the facility.

With three DragonFly Pro systems in-house, TTM expands its additive manufacturing capabilities for printed electronics and sets a footprint within its large enterprise customer base from the aerospace and defense industries, among others. TTM provides both engineering and manufacturing support for advanced experimental applications. Investment in the new DragonFly Pro systems will enable TTM’s engineering teams to leverage the capabilities of the advanced 3D printing technology, including combining conductive metal and polymer in a single print. The purchase of the two systems also adds to TTM’s commitment to offer the latest prototyping and manufacturing solutions to its customer base, to deliver a more efficient and innovative service for the creation of functional multilayer PCBs, RF antenna prototypes with complex geometries, sensors and radically new designs that support the growing IoT market. “It’s been over a year since we launched the DragonFly Pro. One of the most significant achievements is seeing how customers using our system can consistently overcome development and production challenges, increase innovation and improve workflows to achieve faster time to market and better performance,” says Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension, in a press release. “The combination of our unique system and TTM’s leading expertise in innovative design, development and manufacturing, allows them to provide services like no one else can, to achieve market dominance in traditional and additive manufacturing processes. We are excited to be collaborating with TTM, a company that is garnering the value of precision additive manufacturing of printed electronics.”