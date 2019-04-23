© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Kongsberg awards orders to Kitron

Norwegian EMS provider Kitron has received orders with a value of more than NOK 50 million under the long-term manufacturing agreement with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS that was announced on October 26, 2018.

The orders are for production of electronic modules that are part of Kongsberg's weapon control system, Remote Weapon Station (RWS). Deliveries are planned from the second half of 2019 to 2020. Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Norway, the EMS provider states in an update.