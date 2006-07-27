SMT & Inspection | July 27, 2006
Universal Instruments leaves Dover Portfolio
Universal Instruments Corporation announces that it is leaving the portfolio of technology businesses held by its current parent company, Dover Corporation, by mutual agreement.
The electronics assembly equipment manufacturing and service businesses of Universal Instruments are in the process of being acquired by new owners. The potential new owners are established businesses with strong track records in technology markets who will provide continuity to customers, employees and vendors worldwide. A further announcement on this will be made in due course.
In addition, the company is realigning to improve the focus on Universal's core market sector of Surface Mount and Insertion Mount electronics component assembly to drive growth in its global market share, and will continue to develop its strong product portfolio that features prominent brands such as the Genesis and AdVantis placement platforms and the award-winning Lightning placement head.
Part of the improved company structure is the formation of an autonomous new business called Unovis, which will focus on providing specialized assembly solutions. Unovis, a combination of Universal's ASA Division (Advanced Semiconductor Assembly), OFA Division (Odd Form Assembly) and SMT Laboratory functions and Hover-Davis direct feeder business, will be headed by Roland Heitmann and is staffed by more than 100 employees.
Commenting on this announcement, David Van Loan, President and CEO Dover Technologies International, Inc., stated “this divestiture represents the culmination of the strategic review of the Dover Technologies portfolio. Making decisions of this kind is never easy, particularly with respect to a company that we have owned for a long time.”
Jeroen Schmits, President of Universal Instruments says: “Our changing business model and our ambition to grow Universal's global market share through absolute focus on our key sector means that partnering with a company that appreciates and accepts the cyclical market environments in which we operate is the right decision for Universal. We will continue our intense development schedule and manufacturing facilities in Binghamton, New York, and in Shekou, China. We will soon be announcing new platform equipment configurations that will see us surpass our global competitors in high speed, flexible surface mount manufacturing.”
In addition, the company is realigning to improve the focus on Universal's core market sector of Surface Mount and Insertion Mount electronics component assembly to drive growth in its global market share, and will continue to develop its strong product portfolio that features prominent brands such as the Genesis and AdVantis placement platforms and the award-winning Lightning placement head.
Part of the improved company structure is the formation of an autonomous new business called Unovis, which will focus on providing specialized assembly solutions. Unovis, a combination of Universal's ASA Division (Advanced Semiconductor Assembly), OFA Division (Odd Form Assembly) and SMT Laboratory functions and Hover-Davis direct feeder business, will be headed by Roland Heitmann and is staffed by more than 100 employees.
Commenting on this announcement, David Van Loan, President and CEO Dover Technologies International, Inc., stated “this divestiture represents the culmination of the strategic review of the Dover Technologies portfolio. Making decisions of this kind is never easy, particularly with respect to a company that we have owned for a long time.”
Jeroen Schmits, President of Universal Instruments says: “Our changing business model and our ambition to grow Universal's global market share through absolute focus on our key sector means that partnering with a company that appreciates and accepts the cyclical market environments in which we operate is the right decision for Universal. We will continue our intense development schedule and manufacturing facilities in Binghamton, New York, and in Shekou, China. We will soon be announcing new platform equipment configurations that will see us surpass our global competitors in high speed, flexible surface mount manufacturing.”
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments