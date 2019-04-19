© Kheng Ho Toh Dreamstime.com (illustration purpose only) Electronics Production | April 19, 2019
Milan Airports deploy Smiths Detection tech
Smiths Detection has received an order to support the upgrade to ECAC Standard 3 explosives detection systems (EDS) at Malpensa and Linate Airports in Milan.
“The key factors in winning this competitive tender were our technical expertise and also the strength of our service organisation,” explained Jacques Bernardi, Sales Director Europe South/West & Africa, Smiths Detection in a release. “Leveraging very advanced technology, the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT offers the necessary levels of security, flexibility and productivity to meet the various demands of this installation. We will also have a dedicated engineering team supporting the two airports.” The frame agreement includes a minimum of 13 (and maximum of 20) HI-SCAN 10080 XCT scanners including redundant servers for connection to the network; up to 35 workstations; and a 10 year service agreement. Delivery and installation will be rolled out between July 2019 and September 2020.
