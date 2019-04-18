© jirsak dreamstime.com

Dana expands support for vehicle manufacturers in China

Dana Incorporated says that the company had added five facilities in China since the start of the year. The increase is the result of Dana's recent acquisition of the SME Group, as well as the Drive Systems segment of Oerlikon Group, including the Graziano and Fairfield brands.

The added facilities expand Dana's engineering, manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket service in China. They also strengthen the company's capabilities for electrification and hybridization across the passenger car, commercial-vehicle, and off-highway markets throughout the region. The recently added facilities are located in Shanghai, which engineers and manufactures SME AC electric motors, inverters, controllers, and accessories; in Changshu, which produces planetary gear reducers for e-Drives; in Baoding, which will make e-Axles for new energy buses; in Suzhou, one which produces city bus axles; and a second that produces drives, axles, and gears primarily for off-highway mobile equipment and industrial machinery. "Dana has been operating in China for more than 25 years, and we see a strong opportunity to accelerate our growth in the Asia-Pacific region," says Jim Kamsickas, president and CEO of Dana. "The addition of these facilities shows how Dana will continue to invest in expanding our capabilities for vehicle manufacturers in China – especially for those that are bolstering their electrification initiatives." Dana's footprint in China now encompasses more than 6’750 employees at 23 operations, including those in which Dana holds an interest.