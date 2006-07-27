Electronics Production | July 27, 2006
Atmel and Tundra Semiconductor in Agreement
AtmelR Corporation and TundraR Semiconductor Corporation announced today an agreement enabling Atmel to deliver leading-edge system interconnect products to the extended-reliability markets.
In this new agreement, Atmel has been licensed to deliver a selection of Tundra's
portfolio of high-performance interconnect devices with enhanced capabilities for applications requiring extended-temperature and extended-reliability specifications. As a result of this announcement, Tundra and Atmel-Grenoble will offer comprehensive processing systems
solutions in the high-performance telecommunications, embedded computing, industrial, military and space markets.
Atmel will be able to offer host bridges for PowerPCR and RapidIOR interconnect products as either commercial devices upscreened to meet extended-reliability demands, such as high temperature range, burn-in or other specific qualifications, or as Hi-Rel devices assembled and tested by
Atmel to military screening levels such as MIL-PRF 38535.
"We are pleased to partner with Atmel Grenoble. The partnership is important to our commitment to customers - enabling them to design with standards-based System Interconnect products for both PowerPC and RapidIO architectures and now in both industrial and military temperature ranges,"
said Daniel Hoste, vice president of Products, at Tundra Semiconductor. "Atmel Grenoble is recognized as the specialist in supplying extended reliability microprocessors and we are confident our products will be more widely available to customers who are developing systems suitable for harsh environments."
Joining the PC106 and PC107, will be the PC109, the extended-reliability version of the Tundra Tsi109T Host Bridge for PowerPC. The PC109 is an ideal companion chip for the PC74xx high-reliability microprocessors supported by Atmel. It will be available from Atmel during fourth quarter 2006. In addition to the host bridges, Atmel intends to offer extended-reliability versions of Tundra's portfolio of serial RapidIO switches.
"With more than twenty years of successful support of Freescale Semiconductor's PowerPC and 68K microprocessors for extended reliability markets, we are delighted by the opportunity to officially team with Tundra. Tundra's System Interconnect products ideally complement our microprocessor portfolio and will broaden the range of solutions available for our customers," said Thierry Gouvernel, director of BMS product line at Atmel Grenoble. "Customers will continue to benefit from a high level of services and warranty thanks to Atmel Grenoble's world-class assembly and test facilities as well as technical support and long term product availability."
portfolio of high-performance interconnect devices with enhanced capabilities for applications requiring extended-temperature and extended-reliability specifications. As a result of this announcement, Tundra and Atmel-Grenoble will offer comprehensive processing systems
solutions in the high-performance telecommunications, embedded computing, industrial, military and space markets.
Atmel will be able to offer host bridges for PowerPCR and RapidIOR interconnect products as either commercial devices upscreened to meet extended-reliability demands, such as high temperature range, burn-in or other specific qualifications, or as Hi-Rel devices assembled and tested by
Atmel to military screening levels such as MIL-PRF 38535.
"We are pleased to partner with Atmel Grenoble. The partnership is important to our commitment to customers - enabling them to design with standards-based System Interconnect products for both PowerPC and RapidIO architectures and now in both industrial and military temperature ranges,"
said Daniel Hoste, vice president of Products, at Tundra Semiconductor. "Atmel Grenoble is recognized as the specialist in supplying extended reliability microprocessors and we are confident our products will be more widely available to customers who are developing systems suitable for harsh environments."
Joining the PC106 and PC107, will be the PC109, the extended-reliability version of the Tundra Tsi109T Host Bridge for PowerPC. The PC109 is an ideal companion chip for the PC74xx high-reliability microprocessors supported by Atmel. It will be available from Atmel during fourth quarter 2006. In addition to the host bridges, Atmel intends to offer extended-reliability versions of Tundra's portfolio of serial RapidIO switches.
"With more than twenty years of successful support of Freescale Semiconductor's PowerPC and 68K microprocessors for extended reliability markets, we are delighted by the opportunity to officially team with Tundra. Tundra's System Interconnect products ideally complement our microprocessor portfolio and will broaden the range of solutions available for our customers," said Thierry Gouvernel, director of BMS product line at Atmel Grenoble. "Customers will continue to benefit from a high level of services and warranty thanks to Atmel Grenoble's world-class assembly and test facilities as well as technical support and long term product availability."
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments