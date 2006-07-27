Atmel and Tundra Semiconductor in Agreement

AtmelR Corporation and TundraR Semiconductor Corporation announced today an agreement enabling Atmel to deliver leading-edge system interconnect products to the extended-reliability markets.

In this new agreement, Atmel has been licensed to deliver a selection of Tundra's

portfolio of high-performance interconnect devices with enhanced capabilities for applications requiring extended-temperature and extended-reliability specifications. As a result of this announcement, Tundra and Atmel-Grenoble will offer comprehensive processing systems

solutions in the high-performance telecommunications, embedded computing, industrial, military and space markets.



Atmel will be able to offer host bridges for PowerPCR and RapidIOR interconnect products as either commercial devices upscreened to meet extended-reliability demands, such as high temperature range, burn-in or other specific qualifications, or as Hi-Rel devices assembled and tested by

Atmel to military screening levels such as MIL-PRF 38535.



"We are pleased to partner with Atmel Grenoble. The partnership is important to our commitment to customers - enabling them to design with standards-based System Interconnect products for both PowerPC and RapidIO architectures and now in both industrial and military temperature ranges,"

said Daniel Hoste, vice president of Products, at Tundra Semiconductor. "Atmel Grenoble is recognized as the specialist in supplying extended reliability microprocessors and we are confident our products will be more widely available to customers who are developing systems suitable for harsh environments."



Joining the PC106 and PC107, will be the PC109, the extended-reliability version of the Tundra Tsi109T Host Bridge for PowerPC. The PC109 is an ideal companion chip for the PC74xx high-reliability microprocessors supported by Atmel. It will be available from Atmel during fourth quarter 2006. In addition to the host bridges, Atmel intends to offer extended-reliability versions of Tundra's portfolio of serial RapidIO switches.



"With more than twenty years of successful support of Freescale Semiconductor's PowerPC and 68K microprocessors for extended reliability markets, we are delighted by the opportunity to officially team with Tundra. Tundra's System Interconnect products ideally complement our microprocessor portfolio and will broaden the range of solutions available for our customers," said Thierry Gouvernel, director of BMS product line at Atmel Grenoble. "Customers will continue to benefit from a high level of services and warranty thanks to Atmel Grenoble's world-class assembly and test facilities as well as technical support and long term product availability."