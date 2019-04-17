© YAMAHA Motor Corporation USA

New Georgia digs for YAMAHA Motor Corporation USA IM Division

Yamaha Motor Corporation USA's Intelligent Machinery (IM) Division has unveiled its new sales, training and demonstration facility in Marietta, Georgia. The new facility is a complete replacement of the previous headquarters, with space to double the number of employees and ample room to expand equipment, service, and support operations.

Tom Simpson, operations manager said, “This expansion was necessary to support our increased machine line-up, which includes stencil printers, solder paste inspectors (SPI), dispense, automatic optical inspectors (AOI), in-line 3D X-ray, storage towers, industrial robots and our three brands of mounters: iPulse, YSM and SIGMA Series machines, covering all speeds and complexity of production. Yamaha is the only SMT vendor with a full line solution.” In the past year, Yamaha has increased direct headcount by over 20% and added three distinct product lines to their portfolio. The IM division is now operating with a dedicated team of service and applications engineers, technical support personnel and salespeople.