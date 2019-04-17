© Arkema General | April 17, 2019
Arkema starts a 30% photocure resin production capacity increase
Arkema has successfully started up the 30% capacity extension of its photocure advanced liquid resin production plant in Nansha, located south of Canton, China.
This new production line will help to meet the strong demand in Asia in the electronics, 3D printing, adhesives and inkjet printing markets. The new line will produce UV, LED and EB (electron beam) liquid resins, which provide high efficiency and performance benefits to photocuring systems dedicated to high-end applications such as electronics where they are used in the production and design of printed circuits, as well as smartphone, tablet and television screens. The line will also manufacture Sartomer’s ever-expanding portfolio of unique N3xtDimension resins for 3D-printed products. “This investment strengthens our commitment to providing the most advanced photocure resin solutions with innovative properties, as well as services, to our customers around the world and giving them a leading competitive edge in their respective markets,” says Christophe André, Executive Vice President, Advanced Materials for Arkema, in a press release. “We thank our internal teams and our partners who helped us to start up this new production line on schedule. We also thank our customers for their ongoing trust and support over the years by using Sartomer’s products.”
Dana expands support for vehicle manufacturers in China Dana Incorporated says that the company had added five facilities in China since the start...
Schweizer confirms turnover growth of 3.7% for 2018 The Schweizer Group closed the accounts in 2018 with a turnover growth of 3.7% to EUR...
Sono Motors to produce Sion in Sweden German automotive start-up, Sono Motors, announces that their first series production solar...
New Georgia digs for YAMAHA Motor Corporation USA IM... Yamaha Motor Corporation USA's Intelligent Machinery (IM) Division has unveiled its new...
Arkema starts a 30% photocure resin production capacity... Arkema has successfully started up the 30% capacity extension of its photocure advanced liquid...
Aptiv plans to test and develop autonomous vehicles in Shanghai Aptiv is planning to expand its autonomous driving capabilities to the Chinese market with the...
Ulrich Spiesshofer steps down as CEO of ABB The Board of Directors of ABB and its CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer have mutually agreed for him to...
Gou ponders major shift in role at Foxconn Citing the desire to make room for younger talent to ascend the company’s ranks, Foxconn CEO...
‘Volkswagen Group China is going full-scale electric in 2019’ The German car-giant says that China will play a key role in its global transformation and decarbonization program. Thus, this year will see an intensified roll-out of new energy models.
Nidec to acquire OMRON Automotive Electronics Nidec has announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Omron...
ABB and Porsche to develop next-gen EV chargers in Japan ABB has teamed up with Porsche Japan to develop a dedicated high-power charger...
Manz: successful production start at Chinese display... Manz's Electronics business segment is currently involved in a major contract with a total...
KAMIC Group acquires Robotteknik Automation Vetlanda Swedish KAMIC Group AB, announces that it has acquired all the shares in Robotteknik...
MAHLE included in latest Michigan Strategic Fund boost MAHLE Engine Components USA is among several projects that, in total, are expected to...
Huawei: security not an issue, questions U.S. campaign In an effort to defend against mounting U.S. efforts to dissuade its allies from using...
Gartner: worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 12.5% in 2018 Worldwide semiconductor revenue totalled USD 474.6 billion in 2018, a 12.5% increase...
PVA appoints Smd-Tec as its new representative in the Benelux The supplier of conformal coating systems and fluid dispensing solutions has...
Benteler and Vibracoustic team up for e-mobility solutions The two companies are joining forces to combine their competencies in the...
Koh Young America opens new office in Guadalajara, Mexico The inspection equipment and solutions provider, announces that it has officially opened its...
Polestar 2 puts focus on China with manufacturing site At the Chinese debut of the Polestar 2 in Shanghai, Polestar confirmed that production of the...
Saft joins forces with the Chinese Tianneng to grow in China Saft, a subsidiary of Total, has signed an agreement with Tianneng Energy Technology...
Another year of growth for BB Electronics 2018 was a successful year for Danish EMS provider, BB Electronics, with solid top line...
Neways records higher turnover and order intake in 1Q19 The EMS provider reiterates its forecast 2019 and expects to record higher net turnover and...Load more news