Arkema starts a 30% photocure resin production capacity increase

Arkema has successfully started up the 30% capacity extension of its photocure advanced liquid resin production plant in Nansha, located south of Canton, China.

This new production line will help to meet the strong demand in Asia in the electronics, 3D printing, adhesives and inkjet printing markets. The new line will produce UV, LED and EB (electron beam) liquid resins, which provide high efficiency and performance benefits to photocuring systems dedicated to high-end applications such as electronics where they are used in the production and design of printed circuits, as well as smartphone, tablet and television screens. The line will also manufacture Sartomer’s ever-expanding portfolio of unique N3xtDimension resins for 3D-printed products. “This investment strengthens our commitment to providing the most advanced photocure resin solutions with innovative properties, as well as services, to our customers around the world and giving them a leading competitive edge in their respective markets,” says Christophe André, Executive Vice President, Advanced Materials for Arkema, in a press release. “We thank our internal teams and our partners who helped us to start up this new production line on schedule. We also thank our customers for their ongoing trust and support over the years by using Sartomer’s products.”