‘Volkswagen Group China is going full-scale electric in 2019’

The German car-giant says that China will play a key role in its global transformation and decarbonization program. Thus, this year will see an intensified roll-out of new energy models.

Volkswagen Group China aims to produce more than half of the group’s global objective of 22 million BEVs by 2028, the company states in a press release. To speed up its e-offensive, it will also launch a new joint venture in charging infrastructure. With this the group is aiming to lay the foundation for wide acceptance of e-mobility. Meanwhile, in the area of future technologies, Volkswagen Group China is combining its research power, with Volkswagen brand, Audi and Group R&D working together within the new ONE R&D structure. “We are fulfilling our promises, not only to comply with the new regulations in China, but also to reduce the auto industry’s impact on our society through clean mobility and better production processes. For this plan, China is of great importance,” says Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management, Volkswagen AG, in the release. “Volkswagen Group China is going full-scale electric in 2019. We will be offering 14 NEV models in China this year – providing customers with unprecedented choice. With the first two models based on the MEB platform launching next year and our investment in digitalization, we and our partners have laid the foundation to redefine what mobility means in China, and transform it,” adds Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group China. The group aims to produce 11.6 million BEVs in China by 2028, more than half the group’s global objective of 22 million. Initiatives with all three Chinese vehicle production joint ventures – FAW-Volkswagen, SAIC VOLKSWAGEN and JAC Volkswagen – will play their parts in making this target reachable. With construction progressing on MEB platforms at SAIC VOLKSWAGEN in Anting and FAW-Volkswagen in Foshan, Volkswagen will have the technical capacity to produce an additional 600’000 pure electric vehicles a year in China when the two plants become operational next year. In addition, the JAC Volkswagen joint venture is jointly working on its own e-car platform together with SEAT for the production of smaller NEVs.