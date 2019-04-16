© Volkswagen Electronics Production | April 16, 2019
‘Volkswagen Group China is going full-scale electric in 2019’
The German car-giant says that China will play a key role in its global transformation and decarbonization program. Thus, this year will see an intensified roll-out of new energy models.
Volkswagen Group China aims to produce more than half of the group’s global objective of 22 million BEVs by 2028, the company states in a press release. To speed up its e-offensive, it will also launch a new joint venture in charging infrastructure. With this the group is aiming to lay the foundation for wide acceptance of e-mobility. Meanwhile, in the area of future technologies, Volkswagen Group China is combining its research power, with Volkswagen brand, Audi and Group R&D working together within the new ONE R&D structure. “We are fulfilling our promises, not only to comply with the new regulations in China, but also to reduce the auto industry’s impact on our society through clean mobility and better production processes. For this plan, China is of great importance,” says Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management, Volkswagen AG, in the release. “Volkswagen Group China is going full-scale electric in 2019. We will be offering 14 NEV models in China this year – providing customers with unprecedented choice. With the first two models based on the MEB platform launching next year and our investment in digitalization, we and our partners have laid the foundation to redefine what mobility means in China, and transform it,” adds Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group China. The group aims to produce 11.6 million BEVs in China by 2028, more than half the group’s global objective of 22 million. Initiatives with all three Chinese vehicle production joint ventures – FAW-Volkswagen, SAIC VOLKSWAGEN and JAC Volkswagen – will play their parts in making this target reachable. With construction progressing on MEB platforms at SAIC VOLKSWAGEN in Anting and FAW-Volkswagen in Foshan, Volkswagen will have the technical capacity to produce an additional 600’000 pure electric vehicles a year in China when the two plants become operational next year. In addition, the JAC Volkswagen joint venture is jointly working on its own e-car platform together with SEAT for the production of smaller NEVs.
‘Volkswagen Group China is going full-scale electric in 2019’ The German car-giant says that China will play a key role in its global transformation and decarbonization program. Thus, this year will see an intensified roll-out of new energy models.
Nidec to acquire OMRON Automotive Electronics Nidec has announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Omron...
ABB and Porsche to develop next-gen EV chargers in Japan ABB has teamed up with Porsche Japan to develop a dedicated high-power charger...
Manz: successful production start at Chinese display... Manz's Electronics business segment is currently involved in a major contract with a total...
KAMIC Group acquires Robotteknik Automation Vetlanda Swedish KAMIC Group AB, announces that it has acquired all the shares in Robotteknik...
MAHLE included in latest Michigan Strategic Fund boost MAHLE Engine Components USA is among several projects that, in total, are expected to...
Huawei: security not an issue, questions U.S. campaign In an effort to defend against mounting U.S. efforts to dissuade its allies from using...
Gartner: worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 12.5% in 2018 Worldwide semiconductor revenue totalled USD 474.6 billion in 2018, a 12.5% increase...
PVA appoints Smd-Tec as its new representative in the Benelux The supplier of conformal coating systems and fluid dispensing solutions has...
Benteler and Vibracoustic team up for e-mobility solutions The two companies are joining forces to combine their competencies in the...
Koh Young America opens new office in Guadalajara, Mexico The inspection equipment and solutions provider, announces that it has officially opened its...
Polestar 2 puts focus on China with manufacturing site At the Chinese debut of the Polestar 2 in Shanghai, Polestar confirmed that production of the...
Saft joins forces with the Chinese Tianneng to grow in China Saft, a subsidiary of Total, has signed an agreement with Tianneng Energy Technology...
Another year of growth for BB Electronics 2018 was a successful year for Danish EMS provider, BB Electronics, with solid top line...
Neways records higher turnover and order intake in 1Q19 The EMS provider reiterates its forecast 2019 and expects to record higher net turnover and...
NOTE & DeLaval enters extensive electronics production cooperation Swedish EMS provider NOTE, says that it together with DeLaval, have established a...
Stanley Black & Decker unveil “Manufactory 4.0” Stanley Black & Decker has officially opened its 23,000-square-foot advanced...
Apple exceeds clean energy goal with new supplier pledges Apple has nearly doubled the number of suppliers that have committed to run their Apple...
Kyocera and Vicor team up on advanced PoP solutions Kyocera Corporation and Vicor Corporation are teaming up on next-gen Power-on-Package...
Panasonic & Tesla weighing further investments for it... Media reports from earlier on Thursday suggested that Panasonic and Tesla were...
Yaskawa opens new production facility in Slovenia Following two years of construction, Japanese Yaskawa has now opened its new robot production facility with European robotics development centre at Kočevje/Slovenia.
2018 Global semi equipment sales jump to record $64.5B Worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment surged 14% from...Load more news
Related news