Nidec to acquire OMRON Automotive Electronics

Nidec has announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Omron Corp’s automotive electronics unit for about JPY 100 billion yen (EUR 791.74 million).

As a motor manufacturing company, Nidec sees its automotive motor business as one of its key strategic businesses, and has been expanding its business through various investments. The company is particularly focusing on module products with electric power steering (EPS) motors, electric brake motors, etc. and electronic control units (ECU) in line with the current trends towards electrification and autonomous driving in the automotive industry, as well as EV traction motor systems, for which significant future market growth is expected. Nidec anticipates that the electrification trend will accelerate further in response to the global environmental and energy related problems and will continue to engage in research and development with Elesys, an ECU manufacturer which joined Nidec group in 2014, to create more electrification products going forward. OMRON Automotive Electronics engages in research and development, manufacturing, and sales of automotive electronics products as a subsidiary of OMRON Group, which has strengths in control equipment, systems, and electronic components based on its sensing and control technologies. In particular, OMRON Automotive Electronics has produced many control products for body control system, ECUs for motor control systems, power control systems, and other areas to address the market’s electrification needs. Through the transaction, Nidec will be able to create new module and systems products by combining its motors, pumps, gears, etc. with OMRON Automotive Electronics’ products including ECUs and other electronics products.