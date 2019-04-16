© Manz AG Electronics Production | April 16, 2019
Manz: successful production start at Chinese display manufacturer
Manz's Electronics business segment is currently involved in a major contract with a total volume of USD 90 million for wet-chemical processing equipment for manufacturing large-format displays of generation 8.6 substrates (2250 x 2610 mm) with HKC, one of the big display manufacturers on the Chinese market.
Manz says that HKC was able to produce the first LCD TV panel only 69 days after the start of installation of equipment used in wet-chemical exposure, the heart of a display production line. The industry standard for this process is a timeline of 90 to 100 days. Manz received the current order in August 2018, thanks to its decades of expertise in wet-chemical processes and automation. “Smooth and speedy implementation of this important sub-project is an impressive proof that we, as a mid-sized high-tech equipment manufacturer, can handle large-scale turnkey contracts in Asia on schedule and in record time. This is just one result of our strategy of offering German engineering expertise at locally competitive prices with our locations and qualified employees on site,” says Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, in the release. Delivery and final acceptance of all machines for the current large-scale order are slated for completion in the second half of 2019. Around 30 % of the order has already been booked to revenues and earnings in 2018, and around 70 % will be booked in the current fiscal year. Manz says that the 2019 forecast already includes revenues and earnings from this order.
‘Volkswagen Group China is going full-scale electric in 2019’ The German car-giant says that China will play a key role in its global transformation and decarbonization program. Thus, this year will see an intensified roll-out of new energy models.
Nidec to acquire OMRON Automotive Electronics Nidec has announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Omron...
ABB and Porsche to develop next-gen EV chargers in Japan ABB has teamed up with Porsche Japan to develop a dedicated high-power charger...
Manz: successful production start at Chinese display... Manz's Electronics business segment is currently involved in a major contract with a total...
KAMIC Group acquires Robotteknik Automation Vetlanda Swedish KAMIC Group AB, announces that it has acquired all the shares in Robotteknik...
MAHLE included in latest Michigan Strategic Fund boost MAHLE Engine Components USA is among several projects that, in total, are expected to...
Huawei: security not an issue, questions U.S. campaign In an effort to defend against mounting U.S. efforts to dissuade its allies from using...
Gartner: worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 12.5% in 2018 Worldwide semiconductor revenue totalled USD 474.6 billion in 2018, a 12.5% increase...
PVA appoints Smd-Tec as its new representative in the Benelux The supplier of conformal coating systems and fluid dispensing solutions has...
Benteler and Vibracoustic team up for e-mobility solutions The two companies are joining forces to combine their competencies in the...
Koh Young America opens new office in Guadalajara, Mexico The inspection equipment and solutions provider, announces that it has officially opened its...
Polestar 2 puts focus on China with manufacturing site At the Chinese debut of the Polestar 2 in Shanghai, Polestar confirmed that production of the...
Saft joins forces with the Chinese Tianneng to grow in China Saft, a subsidiary of Total, has signed an agreement with Tianneng Energy Technology...
Another year of growth for BB Electronics 2018 was a successful year for Danish EMS provider, BB Electronics, with solid top line...
Neways records higher turnover and order intake in 1Q19 The EMS provider reiterates its forecast 2019 and expects to record higher net turnover and...
NOTE & DeLaval enters extensive electronics production cooperation Swedish EMS provider NOTE, says that it together with DeLaval, have established a...
Stanley Black & Decker unveil “Manufactory 4.0” Stanley Black & Decker has officially opened its 23,000-square-foot advanced...
Apple exceeds clean energy goal with new supplier pledges Apple has nearly doubled the number of suppliers that have committed to run their Apple...
Kyocera and Vicor team up on advanced PoP solutions Kyocera Corporation and Vicor Corporation are teaming up on next-gen Power-on-Package...
Panasonic & Tesla weighing further investments for it... Media reports from earlier on Thursday suggested that Panasonic and Tesla were...
Yaskawa opens new production facility in Slovenia Following two years of construction, Japanese Yaskawa has now opened its new robot production facility with European robotics development centre at Kočevje/Slovenia.
2018 Global semi equipment sales jump to record $64.5B Worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment surged 14% from...Load more news