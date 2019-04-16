© kritchanut dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 16, 2019
KAMIC Group acquires Robotteknik Automation Vetlanda
Swedish KAMIC Group AB, announces that it has acquired all the shares in Robotteknik Automation Vetlanda AB. The seller is the company’s founder and Managing Director Jussi Lehikoinen.
Robotteknik Automation Vetlanda AB (Robotteknik) was founded in 1998 and since then has built up a strong reputation and in-depth expertise in industrial automation. Robotteknik programs and installs complete robot cells and is the general agent in Sweden for robots from Hyundai and Denso as well as vision-based measurement systems from Eyefeeder. The company also offers maintenance and design services for both complete installations and individual robots. Robotteknik has 12 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 40 million (EUR 3.81 million). “Robotteknik’s skilled employees have almost 100 years’ combined experience of planning, building, installing and programming different types of robot cells for such applications as welding and material handling. They work in close contact with their customers and suppliers and always try to be at the leading edge of technical development. As the new owner, we in KAMIC Group will support Robotteknik with skills, contacts and administrative services so that Jussi and his colleagues can focus even more on what they do best,” says Fredrik Celsing, President and CEO of KAMIC Group. The previous owner and Managing Director of Robotteknik, Jussi Lehikoinen, will continue to lead the company which in future will be part of KAMIC Group’s Production Technology business area. Jussi comments: “KAMIC Group feels like a very good new home for us at Robotteknik. As part of the KAMIC family and Production Technology business area we will have access to further skills, relationships and support which will help us onwards and upwards in our development.”
‘Volkswagen Group China is going full-scale electric in 2019’ The German car-giant says that China will play a key role in its global transformation and decarbonization program. Thus, this year will see an intensified roll-out of new energy models.
Nidec to acquire OMRON Automotive Electronics Nidec has announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Omron...
ABB and Porsche to develop next-gen EV chargers in Japan ABB has teamed up with Porsche Japan to develop a dedicated high-power charger...
Manz: successful production start at Chinese display... Manz's Electronics business segment is currently involved in a major contract with a total...
KAMIC Group acquires Robotteknik Automation Vetlanda Swedish KAMIC Group AB, announces that it has acquired all the shares in Robotteknik...
MAHLE included in latest Michigan Strategic Fund boost MAHLE Engine Components USA is among several projects that, in total, are expected to...
Huawei: security not an issue, questions U.S. campaign In an effort to defend against mounting U.S. efforts to dissuade its allies from using...
Gartner: worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 12.5% in 2018 Worldwide semiconductor revenue totalled USD 474.6 billion in 2018, a 12.5% increase...
PVA appoints Smd-Tec as its new representative in the Benelux The supplier of conformal coating systems and fluid dispensing solutions has...
Benteler and Vibracoustic team up for e-mobility solutions The two companies are joining forces to combine their competencies in the...
Koh Young America opens new office in Guadalajara, Mexico The inspection equipment and solutions provider, announces that it has officially opened its...
Polestar 2 puts focus on China with manufacturing site At the Chinese debut of the Polestar 2 in Shanghai, Polestar confirmed that production of the...
Saft joins forces with the Chinese Tianneng to grow in China Saft, a subsidiary of Total, has signed an agreement with Tianneng Energy Technology...
Another year of growth for BB Electronics 2018 was a successful year for Danish EMS provider, BB Electronics, with solid top line...
Neways records higher turnover and order intake in 1Q19 The EMS provider reiterates its forecast 2019 and expects to record higher net turnover and...
NOTE & DeLaval enters extensive electronics production cooperation Swedish EMS provider NOTE, says that it together with DeLaval, have established a...
Stanley Black & Decker unveil “Manufactory 4.0” Stanley Black & Decker has officially opened its 23,000-square-foot advanced...
Apple exceeds clean energy goal with new supplier pledges Apple has nearly doubled the number of suppliers that have committed to run their Apple...
Kyocera and Vicor team up on advanced PoP solutions Kyocera Corporation and Vicor Corporation are teaming up on next-gen Power-on-Package...
Panasonic & Tesla weighing further investments for it... Media reports from earlier on Thursday suggested that Panasonic and Tesla were...
Yaskawa opens new production facility in Slovenia Following two years of construction, Japanese Yaskawa has now opened its new robot production facility with European robotics development centre at Kočevje/Slovenia.
2018 Global semi equipment sales jump to record $64.5B Worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment surged 14% from...Load more news