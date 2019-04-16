© kritchanut dreamstime.com

KAMIC Group acquires Robotteknik Automation Vetlanda

Swedish KAMIC Group AB, announces that it has acquired all the shares in Robotteknik Automation Vetlanda AB. The seller is the company’s founder and Managing Director Jussi Lehikoinen.

Robotteknik Automation Vetlanda AB (Robotteknik) was founded in 1998 and since then has built up a strong reputation and in-depth expertise in industrial automation. Robotteknik programs and installs complete robot cells and is the general agent in Sweden for robots from Hyundai and Denso as well as vision-based measurement systems from Eyefeeder. The company also offers maintenance and design services for both complete installations and individual robots. Robotteknik has 12 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 40 million (EUR 3.81 million). “Robotteknik’s skilled employees have almost 100 years’ combined experience of planning, building, installing and programming different types of robot cells for such applications as welding and material handling. They work in close contact with their customers and suppliers and always try to be at the leading edge of technical development. As the new owner, we in KAMIC Group will support Robotteknik with skills, contacts and administrative services so that Jussi and his colleagues can focus even more on what they do best,” says Fredrik Celsing, President and CEO of KAMIC Group. The previous owner and Managing Director of Robotteknik, Jussi Lehikoinen, will continue to lead the company which in future will be part of KAMIC Group’s Production Technology business area. Jussi comments: “KAMIC Group feels like a very good new home for us at Robotteknik. As part of the KAMIC family and Production Technology business area we will have access to further skills, relationships and support which will help us onwards and upwards in our development.”