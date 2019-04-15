© ljupco smokovski dreamstime.com

MAHLE included in latest Michigan Strategic Fund boost

MAHLE Engine Components USA is among several projects that, in total, are expected to generate USD 9 million in private investment and create 125 jobs in Michigan, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation just announced.

“We’re working to spark business growth, revitalize communities and create more and better jobs for our residents,” said Jeff Mason, CEO, Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the state’s chief marketing and business attraction arm that administers programs and performs due diligence on behalf of the Michigan Strategic Fund. According to a press release issued by MEDC announcing the multi-company investment, MAHLE Engine Components USA, an international development partner and supplier to the auto industry, plans to shut down its York, Pennsylvania facility and relocate assembly to its location in St. Johns, Michigan. The company also cites plans to bring a new line from the recently-acquired Brainbee, located in Italy. The project is expected to generate a total private investment of USD 2.9 million and create 25 jobs, resulting in a USD 186,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen over competing sites in Tennessee and Mexico. MAHLE Service Solutions GM Rich Wolf indicated that the decision to relocate to St. Johns was simple because it is already a well-established, Tier 1 MAHLE facility. The move allows MAHLE Service Solutions to have its industry leading brands located under one roof and a centralized location for efficient customer service and support. “The move to an award-winning company facility will streamline efficiency for the Service Solutions division and allow us to continue to offer the same high level of quality and reliability that people have come to expect from our service equipment,” Wolf said. “This new facility reinforces our market offerings that provide outstanding customer value, less downtime and a low total cost of ownership over the lifetime of each product.” MAHLE Engine Components USA is owned by MAHLE GmBH, an auto parts manufacturer based in Stuttgart, Germany.