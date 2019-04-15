© Polestar

Polestar 2 puts focus on China with manufacturing site

At the Chinese debut of the Polestar 2 in Shanghai, Polestar confirmed that production of the new electric performance fastback will take place in Luqiao, Zhejiang Province, from early 2020.

Owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding and operated by Volvo Cars, the Luqiao production facility will produce Polestar 2 alongside other models from Volvo and Lynk & Co. which share the core CMA platform with Polestar 2. Polestar 2 is the first car on the modular chassis to feature a fully electric drivetrain. “Being able to produce Polestar 2 in the Luqiao plant in China shows the clear synergies of our ownership structure and gives us a great industrial advantage,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer at Polestar, in a press release. “With Geely and Volvo Cars as our owners, we are able to leverage their expertise in many different ways. Manufacturing is one of the most important areas, helping us accelerate our progress and entry into the market with the confidence that Polestar 2 production will begin as planned early next year,” he adds.