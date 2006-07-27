CSR sees sales boosted by booming Bluetooth

CSR ha been helped in both revenue and profit by the booming Bluetooth chipset market.

The booming Bluetooth chipset market has increased about 70 percent and this has helped CSR that reported 92% increase in revenue and a 122 % improvement of the quarterly profit.



"We have achieved a record first half year for revenues, profits and operating cash flow,” CSR's CEO John Scarisbrick, told electronicsweekly.



“We were delighted to ship over 100 million units in the first half of 2006; this represents around one third of the total Bluetooth shipments CSR has made to date,” he added.