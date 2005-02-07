Elprint CEO,<br>Helge Nilsen

ELFA, Elprint to launch new service

Distributor ELFA and PCB supplier Elprint announced at Elektronik/EP fair in Stockholm, Sweden, a new unique cooperation. The cooperation is formed to offer the same supplier of components and PCBs.

ELFA will be the first electronics distributor to provide even printed circuit boards for production of prototypes and ramp-up series. This complete-solution makes it possible for buyers to use only one purchase channel for both components and PCBs.



Elprint was founded in 1973 in Bergen, Norway. A cooperation with CAD supplier CADint resulted in the Macaos software. Macaos is a freeware used to purchase PCBs over the internet with online-prices.



The main idea for the software is that constructors even defines production parameters, as outer contours, laminate, etc. This enables Elprint to reduce start-up times and to apply the MIM technology (Multi Image Manifacture) in the production. MIM technology enables Elprint to mix several different cards on the same panel to optimize the usage of raw-material. There is now an ELFA version of Macaos.