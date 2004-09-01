Litton installs new AOT system

British Automatic Optical Test manufacturer Lloyd Doyle announces a new installation of its fluorescent/CCD system, phasor. The equipment has been installed at Litton Systems Inc,, part of the Northrop Grumman Corporation.

phasor is focused on the high technology sector of the pcb market, particularly those applications using low-contrast substrates such as DSTF and RTF.



“Lloyd Doyle has a long-standing and highly valued relationship with Litton," commented Lloyd Doyle sales director, Peter Coakley. "We are pleased to be able to continue that partnership with the new generation of AOT products."



Automatic Optical Test is the unique concept from Lloyd Doyle combining the advantages of optical inspection with the logic of Electrical Test to provide the most versatile defect detection systems available for bare pcb’s.



phasor is available in a number of system configurations with options on throughput, resolution, large panel format and automation. The unique concept of AOT from Lloyd Doyle combines all the advantages of traditional AOI with the logic of Electrical Test enabling swift set-up and examination of any circuit design without compromise.