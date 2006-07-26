STMicro selects Farnell

Premier Farnell, and STMicroelectronics, have concluded an agreement allowing Premier Farnell's subsidiaries Farnell InOne in Europe and Newark InOne in the USA to actively promote and sell products from STMicroelectronics, leveraging Premier Farnell's regional presence and reach via the World Wide Web.

Both companies are excited by the opportunity to use Premier Farnell's renowned logistics platform and ease of order placement, with STMicroelectronics desire to promote the broadest semiconductor capability quickly to designers, and other users.



A previously extensive and diverse range of products from STMicroelectronics has been significantly expanded and updated to meet their joint objectives of serving the widest customer base and design needs.



Jack Dauber, STMicroelectronics Distribution Vice President Europe, comments: "We are pleased to conclude this agreement with Premier Farnell, complementing our efforts to give to our global design community the ability to source STMicroelectronics products quickly and easily.”



Marianne Culver, Group Director, Global Supplier Management, Farnell InOne, adds: “We're looking forward to working even more closely with STMicroelectronics. By optimising our web-based marketing tools as well as catalogue and paper-based direct marketing tools we are able to give the STMicroelectronics portfolio a truly global reach. The current product offering across each region has been designed specifically to serve the needs of customers in each area.



“Our web based catalogue allows for quick and easy ordering wherever our customers are based. As soon as new products become available they are the first to know with listings updated online.”