RS Components moving into high end segment

RS Components is the first catalogue distributor that has moved towards high end products.

RS Components is adding nearly 2,000 product lines in wireless and displays, which are often the arena of technical distributors as they tend to require high levels of support.



“This launch positions RS as the first catalogue distributor to offer these high-end products,” claimed Richard Eden, market developer manager at RS told electronicsweekly.



“We do not expect to play in high volume, but we want to support design and R&D,” Eden told electronicsweekly.



The new high end products include ZigBee, RFID, AM and FM narrow band, W-LAN, GPRS and GPS.



“With growth rates of up to 50 per cent, is a really compelling market for us,” Eden told electronicsweekly.