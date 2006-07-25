LSI's DVFX in LG's DVD recorder

New range of LG DVD recorder products utilise innovative DVFX™ technology from LSI to provide consumers with improved video quality.

LSI Logic Corporation, the pioneer in media processing technology, today announced that LG Electronics, one of the top DVD recorder manufacturers in the world, is utilising LSI media processors for its latest families of DVD recorders. The new recorders offer consumers more advanced features than previous-generation DVD recorder models, including higher-quality video with DVFX™ video processing.



With its robust feature set and flexible architecture, the DoMiNo® 3 family of DVD recorder processors (DMN-8603 and DMN-8653) enables a wide range of worldwide products for LG, from entry-level to advanced, and from single-drive to combination DVD recorder products. Examples of some of LG's new DVD recorders include the LG DR1F9H (single drive), the LG RC199H (VCR/DVDR) and the LG RH-188 (hard disk drive (HDD)/DVDR). All LG products feature DVFX enhanced video quality processing and are labeled with the DVFX logo to assure consumers that they are purchasing products with superior video recording and viewing capabilities.



“The LSI DoMiNo 3 processors support LG's goal to differentiate our products and provide consumers with unique features and benefits, such as higher-quality video, longer recording time and easier tape-to-DVD dubbing,” said Mr. Tae Ki Shin, vice president of video R&D, Digital Media Company for LG Electronics. “Our strategic relationship with LSI has helped both companies to become leaders in the DVD recorder market.”



The LG DR1F9H is a super-multi DVD video recorder that can record content in any DVD format (DVD+R/+RW, -R/-RW, and RAM), providing ultimate flexibility for consumers to record and playback content. Other features include 1080i upconversion with HDMI output, a 14-in-2 memory card reader for JPEG viewing, chapter/commercial skip, 1394 input for digital camcorder support, and title and playlist creation. The LG RC199H adds a VCR for one-touch dubbing of personal content from VHS to DVD. The LG RH-188 is a multi-regional, 160GB HDD/DVD recorder combination product for the European market.



“We're pleased to continue to work closely with an industry leader like LG on advancing the features and capabilities of DVD recorders, which are becoming increasingly important components in the home entertainment system,” said Tim Vehling, vice president of marketing, Consumer Products Group, LSI Logic. “LG's new DVD recorders continue to validate the versatility, power, and unique capabilities of the LSI DoMiNo media processors to support a continuing new array of features and formats.”



The DMN-8603 is designed to support single-drive, single-tuner DVD recorder products, while the DMN-8653 enables HDD/DVD combination recorders with support for either single- or dual-tuner configurations. Both the DMN-8603 and DMN-8653 are highly integrated DVD recorder system processors that support flexible memory configurations to accommodate a wide range of products from simple entry-level to high-performance combination products. Advanced features include support for digital HDTV output and DV-25 input with integrated IEEE-1394 Link (Direct Digital Dub®).

High-speed dubbing, simultaneous recording of high-quality and low-bandwidth recordings, and substantial noise reduction of analog video inputs for the highest-quality video are some of the key consumer benefits enabled by the DoMiNo architecture.