DEK Develops Solution for High Throughput Singulated Substrate Processing

DEK's SinguLign™ enables the high accuracy mass imaging of multiple materials such as solder paste, solder spheres, flux and adhesive onto singulated substrates or components directly from the carrier, allowing the accurate processing of known good parts down to 20 mm in size.

Through the use of a highly-accurate printing platform, specialized tooling, a carrier and a miniaturized print or ball placement head, repeatable and precise deposits can be applied to parts individually. The carrier, which can hold multiple substrates, is transported into the printer where a vacuum tower raises the first substrate or component to print height, secures it in place and aligns the substrate. The substrate is then imaged with the appropriate material for the specific application and is gently lowered back into the carrier. This sequence is repeated for all of the parts and then the carrier is transported to the next process step.



“This is a true breakthrough in individual parts processing,” comments Steve Watkin, Semiconductor and Alternative Applications Manager at DEK. “The ability to independently align and mass image only known good parts on a proven, high-speed platform guarantees dramatic yield improvements and tighter process control.”



The unique tooling and parts handling mechanisms allow for maximum print support and enable very high-speed processing times for individual parts – as little as 20 seconds for

ball placement and much less for other print processes. Among other benefits, DEK's SinguLign delivers increased accuracy through the ability to align to substrate features – and not package edges -- enables ultra fine pitch imaging, providing yield improvement driven by the capability to process only known good parts and supports multiple processes, depositing paste, flux, solder spheres or adhesive. The flexibility of the technology allows for imaging onto substrates or pre-packaged, 3D components and the versatility of the mass imaging platform permits easy re-deployment for other packaging processes, significantly lowering cost of ownership.



DEK's SinguLign now gives packaging specialists the ability to align and image multiple substrates and components at ultra-fine pitch individually, resulting in measurable improvements in throughput and end of the line yield.