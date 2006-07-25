SMT & Inspection | July 25, 2006
DEK Develops Solution for High Throughput Singulated Substrate Processing
DEK's SinguLign™ enables the high accuracy mass imaging of multiple materials such as solder paste, solder spheres, flux and adhesive onto singulated substrates or components directly from the carrier, allowing the accurate processing of known good parts down to 20 mm in size.
Through the use of a highly-accurate printing platform, specialized tooling, a carrier and a miniaturized print or ball placement head, repeatable and precise deposits can be applied to parts individually. The carrier, which can hold multiple substrates, is transported into the printer where a vacuum tower raises the first substrate or component to print height, secures it in place and aligns the substrate. The substrate is then imaged with the appropriate material for the specific application and is gently lowered back into the carrier. This sequence is repeated for all of the parts and then the carrier is transported to the next process step.
“This is a true breakthrough in individual parts processing,” comments Steve Watkin, Semiconductor and Alternative Applications Manager at DEK. “The ability to independently align and mass image only known good parts on a proven, high-speed platform guarantees dramatic yield improvements and tighter process control.”
The unique tooling and parts handling mechanisms allow for maximum print support and enable very high-speed processing times for individual parts – as little as 20 seconds for
ball placement and much less for other print processes. Among other benefits, DEK's SinguLign delivers increased accuracy through the ability to align to substrate features – and not package edges -- enables ultra fine pitch imaging, providing yield improvement driven by the capability to process only known good parts and supports multiple processes, depositing paste, flux, solder spheres or adhesive. The flexibility of the technology allows for imaging onto substrates or pre-packaged, 3D components and the versatility of the mass imaging platform permits easy re-deployment for other packaging processes, significantly lowering cost of ownership.
DEK's SinguLign now gives packaging specialists the ability to align and image multiple substrates and components at ultra-fine pitch individually, resulting in measurable improvements in throughput and end of the line yield.
“This is a true breakthrough in individual parts processing,” comments Steve Watkin, Semiconductor and Alternative Applications Manager at DEK. “The ability to independently align and mass image only known good parts on a proven, high-speed platform guarantees dramatic yield improvements and tighter process control.”
The unique tooling and parts handling mechanisms allow for maximum print support and enable very high-speed processing times for individual parts – as little as 20 seconds for
ball placement and much less for other print processes. Among other benefits, DEK's SinguLign delivers increased accuracy through the ability to align to substrate features – and not package edges -- enables ultra fine pitch imaging, providing yield improvement driven by the capability to process only known good parts and supports multiple processes, depositing paste, flux, solder spheres or adhesive. The flexibility of the technology allows for imaging onto substrates or pre-packaged, 3D components and the versatility of the mass imaging platform permits easy re-deployment for other packaging processes, significantly lowering cost of ownership.
DEK's SinguLign now gives packaging specialists the ability to align and image multiple substrates and components at ultra-fine pitch individually, resulting in measurable improvements in throughput and end of the line yield.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments