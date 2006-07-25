Altera's USB Blaster now supported by<br>GÖPEL electronic's JTAG/Boundary Scan Software

GÖPEL electronic announced that it has developed a new software option in its SYSTEM CASCON™ software suite to support Altera Corporation's USB-Blaster™ download cable.

The solution – a complete driver integration of the USB-Blaster download cable in the SYSTEM CASCON™ software suite – enables the USB Blaster download cable to be used as a native JTAG/Boundary Scan Controller throughout the entire product life cycle.



“Customers now have an easy migration path for testing highly complex designs using our JTAG/Boundary Scan Integrated Development Environment and Altera's USB-Blaster download cable,” announced Bettina Becker, marketing and international sales manager at GÖPEL electronic. “Using the existing USB-Blaster set up, configuration data can be applied immediately through our SYSTEM CASCON software suite in conjunction with other test and programming procedures, providing a very effective solution without the need to purchase new hardware.”



“Many of our customers have been asking for integrated support in GOEPEL's SYSTEM CASCON JTAG/Boundary Scan software,” said Steve Mensor, Altera's senior director, intellectual property (IP) marketing. “GOEPEL's solution using Altera's USB-Blaster programming hardware makes the solution easy for customers to use.”



Integrating the SYSTEM CASCON software suite with Altera's USB-Blaster download cable allows customers to use the USB-Blaster to execute Boundary Scan test procedures. The USB-Blaster can also be used to program Flash devices in-system and configure Altera FPGAs via the Jam™ Standard Test and Programming Language (STAPL), JEDEC standard JESD-71, Simple Vector Format (SVF) specification, or IEEE-Std.1532 specification. Additional SYSTEM CASCON software support for Boundary Scan chain designs with Multi-Drop devices is automatic, including all scan router devices by Firecron, National Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.



All test and in system programming (ISP) procedures generated with Altera's USB-Blaster download cable are fully cross-compatible with other JTAG/Boundary Scan Controllers by GÖPEL electronic, including the recently introduced hardware platform SCANFLEX®. Support for the USB-Blaster download cable is included for no additional charge in SYSTEM CASCON beginning with release 4.3. Customers can purchase the USB-Blaster download cable through Altera distributors.