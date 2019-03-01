© viktor gmyria dreamstime.com

FUJIFILM expansion underway in Mesa, Arizona

FUJIFILM Electronic Materials U.S.A. Inc. has broken ground on a major addition to its existing manufacturing and development facility in Mesa, Arizona.

The project is expected to take 18 months and will add 85,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehousing, R&D lab, and office space, in five new buildings. A company spokesperson told Evertiq that it plans to create 36 new positions as a result of the expansion. FUJIFILM Electronic Materials U.S.A. VP of Operations Scott Klamm said, “We have a strong history in Mesa and the business has experienced solid growth over the last several years and as a result we will continue to support the evolving technology needs of our market.” In a media release, the company said it expects to invest approximately USD 91 million across its facilities in Arizona and Rhode Island over the next several years, citing growing market demands for electronics materials.