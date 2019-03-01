© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 01, 2019
Source Photonics adds China laser fab, expands in Taiwan
Southern California-based Source Photonics, a provider of optical component and transceiver technology, has opened a new laser fab and assembly plant in Jintan, China and expanded its Taiwan facility, as part of the company’s global growth plans.
The Jintan plant will mean twice the output of indium phosphide (InP) lasers and related components, and includes fully integrated laser chip production capabilities, including base wafer, regrowth, and chip processing; its high-precision TO operations will support the advanced requirements emerging for high-speed PON and 5G markets. Also on site is an advanced R&D facility. Jintan will augment the company’s existing fab in Hsinchu, Taiwan, which has over 20 years of experience in laser production and has itself also doubled output over the past three years. The Taiwan expansions include significant increases in MOCVD and advanced coating technologies and recently completed projects to support transceiver assembly in support of customers’ demands for resiliency in their supply chains. In a statement, the company cited a total investment that tops USD 50 million, made in anticipation of future customer needs. Source Photonics CEO Doug Wright said, “Managing the entire value chain from laser production through transceiver assembly gives SP differentiated capability that enhances speed to market, yields manufacturing innovations and offers flexibility our customers demand”.
