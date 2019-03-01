© ZF Electronics Production | March 01, 2019
ZF Expands Its R&D Capacities in Friedrichshafen
ZF Friedrichshafen AG has opened the doors of its new testing centre for drive technologies. The centre will provide extended capacities for testing electric, hybrid and combustion engine drives in Friedrichshafen.
At the company took the opportunity to announce its future plans for the R&D centre site with the construction of a new office building next to the testing centre, designed to create additional working space for the developers who work there, a press release reads. “The new testing centre for drive technologies is the fitness centre for mobility of the future. This is where all of ZF’s vehicle drives are technologically fine-tuned to get them in peak condition,” says ZF Friedrichshafen CEO, Wolf-Henning Scheider, during the opening of the testing centre in Friedrichshafen. ZF has designed the testing centre to be a highly flexible building capable of testing electric, hybrid and combustion engine drives. Battery simulators are used to supply the necessary power to electric and hybrid drives. In this way, the entire power supply for a vehicle can be simulated in the test boxes – whatever the power source. The company is also, as mentioned earlier, planning to extend its capacities in Friedrichshafen even further. A new office building is to be built on the R&D centre premises immediately to the east of the testing centre and in keeping with the centre’s design. The building is to accommodate around 400 ZF developers. The construction project is currently in the planning and approval stage. Following a total investment of EUR 70 million in the testing centre, ZF is expected to invest a double-digit million figure. In Friedrichshafen, ZF operates numerous test equipment for various requirements and products. This equipment includes the existing transmission test benches in the R&D centre as well as a test bench for the laser-based LIDAR technology. “The testing centre specializes in the endurance testing of drive technologies,” said says. Dirk Walliser, Head of Corporate Research and Development at ZF. “Here, we can simulate the entire life cycle of a vehicle drive – whether it’s an electric or hybrid drive or a drive with combustion engine – in just three months.”
Dana closes on Drive Systems segment of Oerlikon Group Ohio-based Dana Incorporated has completed the acquisition of the Drive Systems segment of...
FUJIFILM expansion underway in Mesa, Arizona FUJIFILM Electronic Materials U.S.A. Inc. has broken ground on a major addition to its...
Source Photonics adds China laser fab, expands in Taiwan Southern California-based Source Photonics, a provider of optical component and...
ZF Expands Its R&D Capacities in Friedrichshafen ZF Friedrichshafen AG has opened the doors of its new testing centre for drive...
HAHN Group expands into Austria HAHN Automation, a subsidiary of the HAHN Group, is acquiring Austrian full-service supplier of...
North American PCB business down while book-to-bill ratio... North American printed circuit board sales and orders both dropped sharply in January, but...
ALBA PCB Group acquires Q-print electronic GmbH Italian ALBA PCB Group is expanding into the German market via the acquisition of the...
Valmet to launch volume production of EV batteries in Finland Valmet Automotive is planning to launch large scale production of battery packs in Salo, Finland.
Benchmark appoints Jeff Benck as President & CEO Benchmark Electronics has appointed Jeff Benck as President and CEO. Benck's will...
Nordson CEO to retire Nordson Corporation's Michael F. Hilton plans to retire as President and Chief Executive...
BAE Systems punches up F-35 EW technology BAE has reached a critical program milestone with the addition of upgraded electronic...
AST & Science opens new RF and electronics design centre U.S.-based satellite technology company, AST & Science (AST), is opening a new office in Israel...
SK Innovation to expand with another Hungarian facility Although the first EUR 100 million plant of SK Battery Hungary in Komárom is still under construction, the South Korean company announced the construction of a EUR 756 million second unit in Komárom.
Rosenbauer puts new Slovenian production hall into operation The Austrian company has invested a total of EUR 1.5 million to add 1'000 additional...
StratEdge picks Santee for HQ location Assembly and test services provider StratEdge Corporation has relocated its global...
RAIN RFID tag chips sold in 2018 tops 15 billion The RAIN RFID Alliance has released data showing 15.4 billion RAIN RFID tag chips were...
FCA expands in Michigan, curtails in Illinois Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is continuing the investment realignment it began in 2016 by...
iineo+ boosts electronics manufacturing for Bulgaria’s TeCoSys TeCoSys of Bulgaria has chosen Europlacer’s iineo+ multi-function pick and place...
Global top ten IC design companies ranked by revenue According to TrendForce's latest statistics, the global top ten IC design companies, ranked by revenue, have just come out, with Broadcom, Qualcomm and NVIDIA, taking first, second and third, respectively.
Airbus invests €25M in the future of its Munich aerospace site Airbus is expanding its aerospace activities at its site in Ottobrunn/Taufkirchen, near...
Z-AXIS makes 3D printing, conformal coating advances CMS provider Z-AXIS, specializing in complex printed circuit board assembly products...
Conavi Medical eyes expansion, creation of jobs Conavi Medical Inc.’s expansion plans are poised to move forward with the announcement...
U-M funds robust in-memory computing system, MemryX The University of Michigan has pledged USD 2.75 million into four U-M startups with potential...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news