ALBA PCB Group acquires Q-print electronic GmbH

Italian ALBA PCB Group is expanding into the German market via the acquisition of the majority shareholding of Q-Print electronic Gmbh, based in Heddesheim, Germany.

“This acquisition supports our strategic priorities of enhancing our product and service offerings, strengthening our global footprint and investing in areas with opportunity to achieve sustainable growth,” says Mr. Alberto Bacchin, CEO of ALBA PCB Group, in a press release. Mr. Vjekoslav Grishaber, who is still a shareholder of the company, will continue to manage the German branch. With the addition of Q-Print, ALBA PCB Group can now boast technical centers and manufacturing facilities not only in Italy and China, but also in Germany. No additional information regarding the transaction has been released.