BAE Systems punches up F-35 EW technology

BAE has reached a critical program milestone with the addition of upgraded electronic warfare (EW) system technology into its global fleet of Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft.

The improved EW system delivers the functionality of the previous system in a smaller footprint, reducing volume and power requirements and creating space for Block IV modernization upgrades. The company has stated in media reports that its ability to become the first F-35 supplier to insert updated technology into its systems at full production speeds is credited to BAE’s expansion strategy, which encompasses a USD 100 million investment in 80,000 square feet of manufacturing space, process automation, and a 23% increase of its electronic warfare workforce. The advanced F-35 EW system is a digital electronic warfare/countermeasures suite that provides pilots with real-time battlespace situational awareness and rapid-response capabilities. The ASQ-239 system provides fully integrated radar warning, targeting support, and self-protection capabilities to engage, counter, jam, or evade threats to improve survivability and mission effectiveness.