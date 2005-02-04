Mikael Jonson<br>CEO PartnerTech

PartnerTech to focus on microelectronics

From cell phones to washing machines to heavy industrial equipment, the field of microelectronics is evolving rapidly. To remain in the forefront, companies must invest in both expertise and technical production tools. That’s one reason PartnerTech is expanding its microelectronics product portfolio.

"Our offering in this area will now be highly competitive," says CEO Mikael Jonson, "We have already noted great interest in the new technology. Technological developments are leading to more stringent demands on today’s products. Practicality, ease of use and cost-effectiveness are no longer enough. Surface area increasingly limits functionality, while speed and reliability are growing more and more important".



"Although microelectronics is not a new technology, size and speed requirements have spurred continual advances," says Luciano Pasquariello, one of PartnerTech´s experts in the field. "The biggest improvements don´t come from using the technology by itself, but by combining it with hole and/or surface mounting, which are already well established.



Microelectronics has been primarily associated in recent years with cell phones and other consumer products that depend on compactness and speed to succeed. Carmakers and manufacturers of major household appliances have been quick to adopt the new technology. Next in line are infrastructure communication, security and heavy industrial equipment.



The more competitive our customers, the greater our business opportunities, concludes Jonson. "With microelectronics in our portfolio, we can offer optimal solutions for their products and gain our own edge in the market as well."