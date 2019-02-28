© Rosenbauer

Rosenbauer puts new Slovenian production hall into operation

The Austrian company has invested a total of EUR 1.5 million to add 1'000 additional square metres of production area at its Slovenian facility.

The Rosenbauer factory in Radgona at the Austrian-Slovenian border has been expanded with the addition of a new production hall covering around 1'000 square metres. As part of the Slovenian production network, superstructure modules, crew cabins and tanks are manufactured in Slovenia. Starting immediately, the new hall offers plenty of space to do so using a modern production line process. The original production hall shall continue to be used, and now offers a greater capacity for the production of vehicles. In addition to the expansion of the production space, a dedicated equipment shop has also been set up. The wide-ranging assortment for fire brigades – from protective suits, to helmets and boots, to technical aids – is presented in space of 130 square metres. The total investment volume amounts to EUR 1.5 million. Currently, 119 people are employed at the Radgona location. This is where vehicles for the Slovenian market are produced, and also where the municipal vehicle markets in the Western Balkans are managed directly by the sales and service locations in Slovenia.