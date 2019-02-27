© StratEdge Electronics Production | February 27, 2019
StratEdge picks Santee for HQ location
Assembly and test services provider StratEdge Corporation has relocated its global headquarters to a facility in the San Diego suburb of Santee, just east of its previous location in Sorrento Valley, where it had resided since 2007.
The new facility incorporates StratEdge's corporate offices, the design and manufacturing operation for its high-frequency, DC to 63+ GHz packages, and its Assembly Services Division. StratEdge specializes in packages for high-frequency, very high power, gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices with a complete line of post-fired and molded ceramic semiconductor packages that operate from DC to 63+ GHz. The ISO 9001:2015 facility has a Class 1000 cleanroom and Class 100 work area, which allow for high-speed, fine wire wedge and ribbon bonding for deep access and both orthogonal and chain bonding. In a media statement, President and CEO of StratEdge Tim Going said the new facility was designed specifically for the company’s manufacturing requirements in an effort to maximize its Assembly Services Division by offering customized packages and assembly services.
