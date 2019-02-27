© Europlace

iineo+ boosts electronics manufacturing for Bulgaria’s TeCoSys

TeCoSys of Bulgaria has chosen Europlacer’s iineo+ multi-function pick and place platform to power the company’s growth as a high-tech OEM and manufacturing services provider.

The company took its first steps as a driver of digital telecom transformation in Bulgaria through the 1990s. Now a force in today’s rapidly growing networking, IoT, and building-automation markets, the company is expanding its OEM product range and strengthening its position. To this end the Bulgarian manufacturer is setting up a completely new factory equipped with the latest inline surface-mount assembly equipment. Investing in iineo+ is a key aspect of this program. With its accuracy, large feeder capacity and flexibility to assign any component from any feeder to any nozzle, iineo+ extends capability and throughput, simplifies equipment setup and management, and allows fast, efficient product changeovers, a press release reads. “We are building boards ranging from large networking linecards to tiny wireless IoT modules, and any of these assemblies can contain challenging components such as SMD passives in the smallest commonly used sizes as well as chip-scale and QFN IC packages,” explains Svetoslav Hristov, TeCoSys co-founder, in the release. “We needed to extend our placement capability to work with these smaller parts. Moreover, we wanted to increase capacity, to handle higher-volume orders, while at the same time enhancing efficiency.” The iineo+ machine was supplied through Lenax, Europlacer’s distributor for Bulgaria. “Choosing iineo+ to expand and enhance our production capabilities has strengthened our position in markets across Europe,” Hristov adds. “We can respond to new opportunities more confidently than ever before and offer faster turnaround for larger orders while at the same time ensuring extremely high end-of-line yield and quality.”