© Europlace Electronics Production | February 27, 2019
iineo+ boosts electronics manufacturing for Bulgaria’s TeCoSys
TeCoSys of Bulgaria has chosen Europlacer’s iineo+ multi-function pick and place platform to power the company’s growth as a high-tech OEM and manufacturing services provider.
The company took its first steps as a driver of digital telecom transformation in Bulgaria through the 1990s. Now a force in today’s rapidly growing networking, IoT, and building-automation markets, the company is expanding its OEM product range and strengthening its position. To this end the Bulgarian manufacturer is setting up a completely new factory equipped with the latest inline surface-mount assembly equipment. Investing in iineo+ is a key aspect of this program. With its accuracy, large feeder capacity and flexibility to assign any component from any feeder to any nozzle, iineo+ extends capability and throughput, simplifies equipment setup and management, and allows fast, efficient product changeovers, a press release reads. “We are building boards ranging from large networking linecards to tiny wireless IoT modules, and any of these assemblies can contain challenging components such as SMD passives in the smallest commonly used sizes as well as chip-scale and QFN IC packages,” explains Svetoslav Hristov, TeCoSys co-founder, in the release. “We needed to extend our placement capability to work with these smaller parts. Moreover, we wanted to increase capacity, to handle higher-volume orders, while at the same time enhancing efficiency.” The iineo+ machine was supplied through Lenax, Europlacer’s distributor for Bulgaria. “Choosing iineo+ to expand and enhance our production capabilities has strengthened our position in markets across Europe,” Hristov adds. “We can respond to new opportunities more confidently than ever before and offer faster turnaround for larger orders while at the same time ensuring extremely high end-of-line yield and quality.”
iineo+ boosts electronics manufacturing for Bulgaria’s TeCoSys TeCoSys of Bulgaria has chosen Europlacer’s iineo+ multi-function pick and place...
Global top ten IC design companies ranked by revenue According to TrendForce's latest statistics, the global top ten IC design companies, ranked by revenue, have just come out, with Broadcom, Qualcomm and NVIDIA, taking first, second and third, respectively.
Airbus invests €25M in the future of its Munich aerospace site Airbus is expanding its aerospace activities at its site in Ottobrunn/Taufkirchen, near...
Z-AXIS makes 3D printing, conformal coating advances CMS provider Z-AXIS, specializing in complex printed circuit board assembly products...
Conavi Medical eyes expansion, creation of jobs Conavi Medical Inc.’s expansion plans are poised to move forward with the announcement...
U-M funds robust in-memory computing system, MemryX The University of Michigan has pledged USD 2.75 million into four U-M startups with potential...
Jacksonville's JinkoSolar hosts grand opening JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. hosted its grand opening ceremony this week at its...
Terma adjust its workforce Following several years of growth and an increasingly global setup, the company says...
Thales' continues with its recruitment drive Since 2016, Thales has hired 5'000 to 6'000 people a year. And in 2019, the company’s...
DRAM revenue took a turn for the worse in 4Q18 DRAM quotes have taken a turn for the worse in 4Q18, causing the total revenue in the DRAM...
Yaskawa acquires ZF Italian factory automation business unit Yaskawa Europe GmbH, is acquiring the Factory Automation business unit of ZF...
CIT GAP Funds bolster Virginia’s NOVI The small satellite market got a boost with the announcement of a CIT GAP Funds investment...
Pace Electronics gains Peter Parts Electronics Upstate New York-headquartered Pace Electronics has acquired regional...
Thales to sell its GP HSM business to Entrust Datacard Thales says it has signed a definitive agreement with Entrust Datacard, a provider of...
Cicor invest in pull/shear tester for Radeberg facility In January 2019, the Cicor site in Radeberg acquired a new pull and shear tester for mechanical...
Ericsson to acquire Kathrein’s antenna and filters business As antenna technology is growing in importance, Ericsson expands its Ericsson Radio...
NCAB's CEO: 'I am pleased that we have continued to expand' Swedish PCB supplier NCAB is reporting a positive end to its last quarter of the fiscal year...
Komax expands precense in North America - acquires Artos The Komax Group further expands its presence in North America with the acquisition of...
ABB wins $42 million order for train technologies from Indian Railways ABB has won its largest traction equipment order in India, worth more than USD 42 million to...
North American semi equipment industry posts January 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.89...
Continental to develop driverless car technology from new Budapest office Germany technology company Continental has chosen Hungary to build its newest R&D centre...
Comtech recieves order from satellite antenna manufacturer Comtech Telecommunications says that during its second quarter of fiscal 2019, its...
POET Technologies to launch design center in Ottawa POET Technologies has entered into an agreement with MillView Photonics Inc. to establish a...
Most ReadLoad more news