© Z AXIS

Z-AXIS makes 3D printing, conformal coating advances

CMS provider Z-AXIS, specializing in complex printed circuit board assembly products, strode into 2019 with equipment and technological process improvements in two key areas.

In a recent upgrade to its 3D printing capabilities, the company used its new Formlabs 3D printer to create mold inserts for injection molding and over-molding, prototype enclosures for electronic assemblies, and a variety of fixtures for use in its electronics manufacturing services operations at its product design and contract manufacturing center near Rochester, New York. The Formlabs 3D printer uses a laser to cure solid isotropic parts from a liquid photopolymer resin and can produce parts with a resolution as fine as 25 microns (0.001 inch), with high material strength, and high-temperature threshold. These features allow Z-AXIS to 3D-print custom mold inserts for use with a universal mold for injection molding. Injection molding is used in electronics contract manufacturing to encase PCBAs and cable assemblies in a protective polymer. The net result of designing and printing mold inserts in-house is significantly reduced production costs, making injection molding a viable option for lower-volume products. Last month, Z-AXIS completed a USD 100,000 upgrade to its capabilities for robotic conformal coating of PCBAs. Improvements include new Delta 6 robotic dispensing system from PVA, along with two precision dispensing valves. The atomizing spray valve dispenses a uniform protective coating on a PCB assembly. The micro-dot dispensing valve creates clean, precise edges around areas to be left uncoated, such as contact pads.