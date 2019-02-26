© norebbo dreamstime.com

Conavi Medical eyes expansion, creation of jobs

Conavi Medical Inc.’s expansion plans are poised to move forward with the announcement that FedDev Ontario has promised a sizable contribution of USD 3.9 million.

The funds will support the reconfiguration plans to Conavi Medical’s production facility in Toronto, which include an 8,000 sq. ft. increase, the addition of advanced manufacturing equipment and software, and the creation of 61 skilled full-time jobs. A recent media release indicates that Conavi Medical Inc. has developed two new proprietary systems for use during minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. The Novasight Hybrid and Foresight ICE are designed to enhance visualization and image guidance capabilities. The systems harvest high-resolution imaging data, which allows cardiologists to deliver precise treatments that are individualized for a patient's anatomy and underlying disease. Both systems can be marketed in the USA through a 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration Conavi Medical Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Dr. Brian Courtney said in the same release that "Conavi Medical aims to have a major impact on patient care worldwide by providing patient-specific imaging data that can ultimately influence physician decision-making during procedures towards successful outcomes. We are tremendously grateful for this support from FedDev Ontario as we pursue a bold vision of becoming a leader in this field."