U-M funds robust in-memory computing system, MemryX

The University of Michigan has pledged USD 2.75 million into four U-M startups with potential funding of up to USD 20 million through subsequent financing rounds.

One of the four, MemryX, is led by the research of U-M Professor of Electrical Engineering Wei Lu, who is also partial co-owner of MemryX Inc. According to reports, Lu and his team developed an in-memory computing system built to significantly outperform today’s CPU/GPU computing architecture for data-intensive tasks. The University and co-owners of MemryX Inc. recently agreed to terms of a licensing agreement. Lei is also co-founder and chief scientist of Silicon Valley-based semi-conductor company Crossbar Inc., another U-M start-up, which is developing next-gen non-volatile memories. The U-M Board of Regents approved the investments Thursday through the Michigan Investment in New Technology Startups (MINTS) initiative. The MINTS fund, which is overseen by the U-M Investment Office, was started in 2011 to invest directly in technologies and ideas developed by U-M researchers.