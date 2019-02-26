© baloncici dreamstime.com

Jacksonville's JinkoSolar hosts grand opening

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. hosted its grand opening ceremony this week at its recently operational manufacturing facility in Jacksonville, Florida.

Production at the new plant, which began in November 2018, calls for over 200 employees who will manufacture 400 megawatts of high-powered 60- and 72-cell monocrystalline PERC modules yearly, once the facility is totally ramped up. In addition to key JinkoSolar and City of Jacksonville officials present, the ceremony was attended by members of the economic development arm of Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce (JAXUSA Partnership). JAXUSA Partnership President Aundra Wallace said, “We look forward to working with JinkoSolar to make sure they have the highly-skilled workforce they need to succeed and thrive here.” JinkoSolar CEO Kangping Chen said, "We are fortunate to call Jacksonville home with its excellent business environment and hospitable community, features which enabled us to find a talented workforce, complete the facility, and quickly begin producing world class PV modules." JinkoSolar distributes and sells its products and services to an international commercial and residential customer base in more than 80 countries, with 12,000 employees at six facilities worldwide.