Terma adjust its workforce

Following several years of growth and an increasingly global setup, the company says it is forced to adjust the composition of competencies and staff level.

Terma says in an update that 35 employees at its departments in Lystrup, Herlev, Grenaa, and outside Denmark have been dismissed; 33 salaried employees and 2 employees under ‘CO’-staff agreement. The dismissals are owed to organisational changes in some departments combined with changes in the market conditions for several Business Areas. As a consequence, there is a need for an adjustment of the staff level and the composition of competencies. “It is regrettable but necessary for the continued development of the Group. Following several years of growth and an increasingly global setup, we are forced to adjust the composition of competencies to ensure a continued optimum cost structure and preparedness for an expected continued growth, says Terma’s President & CEO Jens Maaløe, in the update. He adds that Terma will assist the dismissed employees in order for them to find new jobs soon.