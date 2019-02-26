© Thales Group

Thales' continues with its recruitment drive

Since 2016, Thales has hired 5'000 to 6'000 people a year. And in 2019, the company’s recruitment drive continues apace, with 5'500 new jobs created worldwide, including 2'500 in France.

In 2019, the European technology company is focusing on digital security; which it sees as a necessity in a world of autonomous systems and smart interconnected sensors. Thales will be recruiting all around the world, mainly in France with new jobs in all parts of the country, but also in Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands), Australia, Southeast Asia, India, the United States and Canada. About 70% of new hires will be engineers and managers to work in R&D, manufacturing, customer service and bid and project management. Thales is especially keen to attract experts in the four key digital technologies, with 400 jobs in cybersecurity and 200 in artificial intelligence; but is looking for technicians in industrial operations, including supply chain and lean manufacturing, the company states in an update.