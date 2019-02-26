© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

DRAM revenue took a turn for the worse in 4Q18

DRAM quotes have taken a turn for the worse in 4Q18, causing the total revenue in the DRAM industry to fall. Due to high inventory levels on the demand end, purchases have become few and little, in turn causing a sales bit decline QoQ for most DRAM vendors, according to Investigations by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce.